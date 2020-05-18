Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Gov Wike’s special assistant is dead !

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu.

He described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of The NEW Rivers Vision.

The governor on behalf of his family, the government, and good people of the State condoled with the bereaved family.

He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Late Nwakaudu died today at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness.

