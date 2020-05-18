Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos set for total lifting of Lockdown

May 18, 2020

Lagos State is considered full re-opening of its economy, and in a bid to get underway, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the government will embark on the assessment of the readiness of businesses.

The governor disclosed this on Sunday while briefing newsmen on the next steps to be taken in the fight against COVID-19.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said a register will be opened to ensure inspection of businesses and compliance with physical distancing rules before the lockdown can be lifted totally.

He also called for special considerations for the elderly while he explained that he’s been holding series of meetings with leaders of religious organisations in the state on the best ways to ensure the safety of everyone ahead of the total lifting of the lockdown.

