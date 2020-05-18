Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nigeria Records 216 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Exceed 6,000

Nigeria has recorded 216 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed on Monday.

In a tweet via its official handle, the NCDC said 74 new cases were found in Lagos, 33 in Katsina, 19 in Oyo, and 17 in Kano.

Other states with new cases include Edo with 13, Zamfara 10, the trio of Ogun, Gombe and Borno with eight, the duo of Bauchi and Kwara with seven, the FCT with four, Kaduna and Enugu with three and Rivers state with two new cases.

The health agency also reported that 1,644 cases have now been successfully treated and discharged, while 191 persons have died.

