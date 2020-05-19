22-year-old COVID-19 patient gives birth to twins at LUTH

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, says its medical team on Tuesday delivered a 22-year-old COVID-19 patient of a set of twins.

The teaching hospital broke the good news in a statement on its Twitter page.

She was delivered of the twins through cesarean section with the help of a team comprises doctors, anaesthetists .

This brings the number of expectant mothers that has put to bed at the isolation facility to four…LUTH delivers fourth (4th) expectant mother (22 year-old) diagnosed with Covid-19 of twins

“A team of LUTH doctors, anesthetists and nurses today, Tuesday 19th May, 2020, delivered the fourth expectant mother (22 years old) diagnosed with COVID-19 of a (set of) twins (3.2kg and 3.25kg for girl and boy respectively) through a Cesarean Section,” the statement read.

“The mother and babies are doing well. Once again, we celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.

“We also appreciate the support of the Federal Government, the Lagos State Government, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”

As of May 18, Nigeria has recorded a total number of 6,175 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with Lagos the most affected state with 2,624 confirmed cases.