Dare Best Alabi is dead !

May 19, 2020

Veteran broadcaster, Dare Best Alabi, has reportedly passed on. The sad news was shared on social media via Facebook by one Bolanle Akinriyibi Soyombo. According to Soyombo,
Alabi kicked the bucket on May 18, 2020. The cause of his demise was however not mentioned.

Alabi before his death was one Nigeria’s most cool-headed and down-to-earth broadcasters.
He was said to have been sick for a few days. His phone had been off and some of his friends could not reach him.

Alabi is the award winning broadcaster who anchored Oju Abe every Monday night on Faaji FM, among others.

In one of his interviews, he this of himself: “My name is Dare Best Alabi. I am presenter. I present on radio, television. I am also an MC of a class. I do present “Faaji plus” on Lagos Television every Sunday; I present “Oju Abe” on Faaji FM every Monday night. I also present a programme on Sweet FM Abeokuta, Ogun State every Tuesday. I also have a programme I am presenting on Niger FM UK, called “Faaji Extra.” I have been in this profession for years, and so far I don’t have any regret whatsoever

