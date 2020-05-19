FG Investigates Impounded British Aircraft

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has begun an investigation into the reason why an aircraft belonging to a British company was operating commercial flights into the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The aircraft, a legacy 600 with registration G-PRFX, was impounded by the Federal Government for flouting the country’s ban on airspace amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika during Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, on Monday, said the pilot of the aircraft will be subjected to 14 days of quarantine.

He also disclosed that the company operating the aircraft is based in Westminister in the United Kingdom.