Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FG Investigates Impounded British Aircraft

Younews Ng May 19, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 32 Views

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has begun an investigation into the reason why an aircraft belonging to a British company was operating commercial flights into the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The aircraft, a legacy 600 with registration G-PRFX, was impounded by the Federal Government for flouting the country’s ban on airspace amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika during Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, on Monday, said the pilot of the aircraft will be subjected to 14 days of quarantine.

He also disclosed that the company operating the aircraft is based in Westminister in the United Kingdom.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Insiders, others who kidnapped Akeugbagold twins arrested !

The Oyo cleric Oyo-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Taofeek Akewugbagold, has disclosed that his social media ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.