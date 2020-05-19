Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Mother and daughter made history as they graduate from medical school

May 19, 2020

Dr. Cynthia Kudji and her daughter Jasmine have made history as they become first mom and daughter to complete medical studies same year.

While Cynthia studied Family Medicine at The University of Health and Sciences, St. Kitts and Nevis, in the Caribbean, the daughter graduated at Louisiana State University’s (LSU) School of Medicine, in New Orleans, USA with a degree in General Surgery.

Cynthia, originally from Kenyasi in Ghana, went to the US at age 2. Jasmine who said her mom is the most inspiring person in her life, recalled that her mom’s dream of attending a medical school was initially stymied at age 23 when the mom got pregnant with her and had to raise her as a single mom.

Both mom and daughter are scheduled to commence residency at LSU in July 2020.

Congratulations to you both. I hope your story blesses many.

