UK sanctions Oyakhilome’s TV station over claim linking COVID-19 to 5G

UK broadcasting authority, has sanctioned Loveworld Television Network, a station owned by the church overseen by Chris Oyakhilome.

Oyakhilome, founder and president of Loveworld Incorporated, had claimed that COVID-19 was caused by the 5G technology but TheCable found this claim to be false.

In a bulletin on Monday, Ofcom said the claims were “harmful statements” which were not presented “with due accuracy.”

The regulator said it is considering whether to impose further sanctions on the television network.