284 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria…a total of 6677

284 new cases of #COVID19;

199-Lagos
26-Rivers
19-Oyo
8-FCT
8-Borno
7-Plateau
6-Jigawa
5-Kano
2-Abia
1-Ekiti
1-Delta
1-Kwara
1-Taraba

6677 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1840
Deaths: 200

