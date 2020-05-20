Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Appeals by religious leaders make me reopens places of worship – Ayade

Younews Ng May 20, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 32 Views

Sir Ben Ayade KSJI, the Governor of Cross River State, has said he is very grateful to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishops, Bishops, Priests, Pastors, Christians of various denominations, and the entire Muslim community for their support and cooperation during the period of suspension of public worship in our state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

His Excellency acknowledges that the understanding and cooperation of religious leaders contributed immensely in keeping our State Coronavirus Free thus far.

However, conscious of the Spiritual Economy, and in response to appeals by religious leaders in our state, His Excellency has issued the following executive orders:

1. The order suspending public worship in the state, is hereby lifted with effect from Sunday May 24th. 2020.

2. Consequently, starting from Sunday, May 24, 2020, church services are permitted but should be limited to the sitting capacity of the Church. Same applies to the Mosques.

3. Use of nose mask is compulsory for all worshipers.

4. Churches and Mosques should provide buckets for hand washing, or sanitizers.

5. Churches and Mosques are advised to strickly keep to the above instructions. The enforcement team will still go around to check .

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

284 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria…a total of 6677

284 new cases of #COVID19; 199-Lagos 26-Rivers 19-Oyo 8-FCT 8-Borno 7-Plateau 6-Jigawa 5-Kano 2-Abia 1-Ekiti ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.