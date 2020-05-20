Appeals by religious leaders make me reopens places of worship – Ayade

Sir Ben Ayade KSJI, the Governor of Cross River State, has said he is very grateful to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishops, Bishops, Priests, Pastors, Christians of various denominations, and the entire Muslim community for their support and cooperation during the period of suspension of public worship in our state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

His Excellency acknowledges that the understanding and cooperation of religious leaders contributed immensely in keeping our State Coronavirus Free thus far.

However, conscious of the Spiritual Economy, and in response to appeals by religious leaders in our state, His Excellency has issued the following executive orders:

1. The order suspending public worship in the state, is hereby lifted with effect from Sunday May 24th. 2020.

2. Consequently, starting from Sunday, May 24, 2020, church services are permitted but should be limited to the sitting capacity of the Church. Same applies to the Mosques.

3. Use of nose mask is compulsory for all worshipers.

4. Churches and Mosques should provide buckets for hand washing, or sanitizers.

5. Churches and Mosques are advised to strickly keep to the above instructions. The enforcement team will still go around to check .