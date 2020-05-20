At Olorioko Dare Best Alabi’s burial today

Celestial Church members amidst wailing and tears trooped to the permanent site of Dare Alabi, the Well-known Central Choir vocalist, popularly called Biggy to bid him farewell. Indeed, life brings tears, smiles and memories. The tears will surely get dried, the smiles often fade but the memories of this talented singer will surely last forever.

A note left on the timeline of Adebukola Alore, one of the admirers of Olwadamilare read thus, “this is what we could do by giving you your last respect by attending your burial @ your permanent site in Shimawa Ogun state. With some of C.C.C. Sharon Parish ikd, C.C.C Central choir w/w. wife children, Bro Jide Alabi, Seyi, Gbenga Alabi, Fred Olu, Pierre Olufemi Easyway, Dupe Fasanya Adesanya, Adebukola Alore and some Celestial members & Friends.