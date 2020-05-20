BREAKING: Buhari Sacks NECO registrar, Four Officials over N25b fraud

The President, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of the appointment of Prof Charles Uwakwe as the Registrar and Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council.

The President also dismissed four members of the management for various offences bordering on financial impropriety.

Uwakwe had been suspended since May 2018 by the Federal Government over alleged financial mismanagement and abuse of office.

Mr Abubakar Gana was appointed as the acting Registrar.

Uwakwe and some top officials allegedly awarded contracts in the council to the tune of N25billion without following the due process.

NECO in a release on Wednesday confirmed that the suspended registrar had been relieved of his appointment by the President, while four members of the management had also been dismissed.

The President’s directive was conveyed in a letter, dated May 11, and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, on behalf of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, which said Uwakwe was accused of violating the Public Procurement Act (2007) and pursuant to PSR 030402 and Part 1 schedule 4 (i) of NECO Establishment Act.

Echono said, “After due consideration of the investigative panel on the allegation of unsatisfactory conduct levelled against you and some management staff of the council, Mr. President in exercise of his powers, has approved your removal as the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of National Examinations Council with effect from the date of your suspension from duty.”