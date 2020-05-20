BREAKING: NIPOST headquarters on fire

The Nigerian Postal Service Headquarters was on Wednesday hit by an early morning fire.

The Federal Capital territory Fire Service personnel were, however, on hand to contain the fire, which attracted a large crowd at the busy Area 10, Garki, in Abuja.

The fire started at about 8:40 a.m.

An eyewitness, Mr Adamu Bala, said he drew the attention of the security officers guarding the building when he saw smoke coming from the back of the building.

But the Post Master General/CEO of the Nigerian Poster service (NIPOST) Mr Abebayo Adewusi has said that there was no cause for alarm over the fire outbreak that gutted the Headquarters of the agency in Abuja in the early hours (9am) of the day.

Mr Adewusi who confirmed the incident on his twitter page lauded the Federal Fire Service and the FCT fire department for their quick response in putting out the fire.

He said the incident only affected the office of staff posting under the personnel unit.

According to the NIPOST boss” no damage to any vital document was recorded”.

It has also caused no disruption to any of our operations, Mr Adewusi added.

