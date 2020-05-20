El-Rufai says ‘Security men are taking bribe, so I’ll man border on Sallah day’

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has lamented that the security agencies are not cooperating to stop movement into the state.

The governor, who spoke during COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, said he would personally patrol the Kaduna-Kano borders on Sallah day to ensure that no one sneaks into the state.

According to him, corrupt security agents are to blame for the influx of travelers from the Kano State, the second hotbed for COVID-19 infections in the country.

He lamented that most of those who tested positive for coronavirus in that state have had travel history.

He, therefore, blamed the influx of people sneaking into the state to the activities of corrupt security agents on the highway.

“We have tried everything but the security agents have not been cooperating. We have heard of instances where commercial drivers and others pay them to come into Kaduna.

“I will personally visit and patrol the Kaduna-Kano borders on Sallah day from morning till night to see who will dare enter Kaduna State.

“I will not leave there until late at night.

Weeks back, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel took a dig at his Kaduna State counterpart Governor Nasir El-Rufai for climbing a truck to inspect the content while monitoring the lockdown in Kaduna State.

He said unlike his counterparts like the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam El-Rufai he doesn’t have to be noisy for people to recognize that he was fighting the pandemic.

According to Governor Emmanuel, “We have installed 3G cameras at our road borders, especially the busy ones like Itu, Ikot Abasi borders. We monitor every movement at our situation rooms and I see everything from my sitting room. We don’t take pleasure in noise making.

“The fact that you don’t see me jump on heavy duty vehicles, does not mean we are not doing our best. Trust us, we have secured our borders. People have different styles of working, and I’m happy we are getting the results we want,” he said.

Analyst believe the reference to jumping on heavy duty vehicles was a slam on Mallam El-Rufai who was recently pictured inspecting a heavy duty truck which attempted to smuggle some Almajiris from Kano into Kaduna.