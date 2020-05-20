FG evacuates 292 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia
Younews Ng
May 20, 2020
Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending
43 Views
BREAKING: The Federal Government has evacuated 292 Nigerians who were stranded in Saudi Arabia slideshow 2020-05-20
The Federal Government has evacuated 292 Nigerians who were stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The flight conveying the evacuees arrived late on Tuesday night at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja
Check Also
The Osun state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Wednesday commissioned a state-of-the-art isolation centre in Osogbo ...