FG evacuates 292 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia

Younews Ng May 20, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 43 Views

The Federal Government has evacuated 292 Nigerians who were stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight conveying the evacuees arrived late on Tuesday night at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja

