I’m ready to cure 10 COVID-19 patients free, don tells FG

Kaduna-based COVID-19 cure researcher and professor of microbiology, Ayodele Israel Adeleye, has vowed to access any isolation centre, treat five patients on ventilators and same number of others that had been confirmed positive without wearing protective jacket during the exercise.

He also pledged to carry out the treatment of the 10 persons free of charge in any of the facilities nationwide to authenticate the efficacy of his therapy.

Adeleye made the disclosures in a letter he handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) through the Kaduna State coordinator in respect of his coronavirus research findings in the capital.

He explained: “My cure research on the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the production of the virus killer herbal medicine, which I am submitting to expedite action for those affected as quickly as possible in order to reduce the death rates and also save lives.

“The drug has been fully labelled as attached. Information for its awareness and other researches is attached. The drug acts fast, requiring only one wine glass dosage, and the patient is healed and may test negative from the second day onward.

“The drug gives protection (immunity) from further infection. Uninfected persons will also enjoy the same immunity and protection after taking it. There is no side effect whatsoever for user of the drug.”

He added: “It removed blockage of the lungs that allows patient to breath freely. No ventilator is required after one wine glass treatment. I intend to treat five patients already on ventilator and five positive persons free of charge.

“I intend to treat directly five patients that are positive without any protective gadget or jacket, and under the scrutiny of the media, especially television camera.”

-The Guardian