Madagascar asks Nigeria to pay over €170,000 COVID Organic drug, NAFDAC says No

National Agency for Food Drugs and Administration Control (NAFDAC)’s Director-General (DG) Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye has come out to ask Federal Government not to yield to request by Madagascar for Nigeria to pay over €170,000 on a drug that is yet to be validated !

The DG said: “I was made to understand that it has a plant called Artemisia and we have Artemisia in Nigeria which is an anti-malaria plant.

“I believe that it is better for us to spend the money in clinical trials on our own product than to spend that money on COVID Organics. That does not mean that we will not check the safety in NAFDAC. We will do all the due diligence because we do that anyway for any product that is submitted to us.

“We give two-year approval if everything is okay with that product and we will do that with COVID Organic but in terms of a clinical trial, it takes a longer time for a clinical trial because first; you have to have a hospital that its ethics board have to review the protocol that is submitted and once the hospital is okay with the clinical protocol, it has to come to NAFDAC, where we will do our own due diligence in terms of clinical protocol.

“So, it takes a while to get all these through and you have to also look for COVID patient and that is another logistics that may take time. So, that is why it is better for us to use that money to do our own local herbal medicine that may have the same effect.”