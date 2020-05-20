Meet Mohamed Mashally, “Doctor of  Poor people”

He graduated from the Faculty of Medicine in 1967 and the first received a grade of 99.3% …

Mohamed Mashally treats the poor 50 years ago for free in his clinic in Tanta, even giving them money to buy medicine and only taking 10 pounds (less than a dollar) in exchange for detecting physically capable patients.

Hundreds of patients line up every day in front of his modest clinic, and Dr. Muhammad works 10 hours a day from 9 am to 7 pm to treat as many people as possible.

Muhammad Mashali does not have a car, not even a cell phone, walking from his home to the clinic on foot even though he is 80 years old.

Even when one of the wealthy people in the Gulf found out about his story, he donated $ 20,000 and gave him a car that was good for his condition, but after a year, the philanthropist on his return to Egypt discovered that Muhammad distributed money to his poor patients and sold the car to buy analyzers to test his patients for free.