Nigeria Records 226 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 6,401

May 20, 2020

Nigeria has recorded 226 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 6,401.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this late on Tuesday.

According to the agency, of the 226 new cases, 131 are in Lagos, 25 are in Ogun, while 15 are in Plateau state.

Other states that have recorded new cases include Edo with 11 cases, Kaduna with seven, Oyo with six, the FCT and Adamawa with five each, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Borno with four each, Nasarawa with three cases, Bauchi and Gombe with two each and one each in Enugu and Bayelsa states.

A total of 1,734 persons have, however, recovered from the virus while the death toll now stands at 192.

