What Nigerians should use next 2 wks for – PTF Boss

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who is also the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, had advised Nigerians on what to do with the two weeks as given by President Muhammadu Buhari on extension of the eased lockdown.

Buhari has now extended it by another two weeks until June 1.

Mustapha called on schools, places of worship, businesses, offices, etc to use this period to plan and adopt new strategies under a COVID-19 era in line with the guidelines.

According to Mustapha, the decision to reopen the economy slowly, is based on “current experiences from different countries and expert advice”.

He said: “Again, I wish to repeat that the decision is not punitive, we share your pains and also share your concerns. However, our future remains in our hands and compliance is one of the keys to opening that future.

“I must also emphasise that the two additional weeks should be utilized by businesses, offices, professional bodies, places of worship, educational institutions, etc awaiting reopening to plan and adopt new strategies under a COVID-19 era in line with the guidelines.

“Above all, behavioral change is a must for every citizen because COVID 19 has changed the world completely.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night, announced 226 new cases.

It brings the tally in the country to 6,401