Whereabout of the 15 Chinese revealed !..their mission

The truth has been revealed that the 15 Chinese experts who recently came into Nigeria are medical engineers, not medical doctors, as Nigerians were made to believe .

They came in,well celebrated, on red carpet, and the impression was that they are doctors, set to help in treating patients at isolation and quarantine cetres.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed that the doctors are in the country to help in building and equipping COVID-19 isolation centres.

Aregbesola stated that the experts are in Nigeria on the bill of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC.

He made the disclosure during the Presidential Task Force, PTF, daily briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Aregbesola said the Chinese experts worked at the Idu COVID-19 isolation centre and the Dome project both in Abuja.

According to Aregbesola: “Indeed 15 Chinese nationals came into Nigeria on April 8. They are here on the bill of the CCECC, a Chinese company doing some works for us in Nigeria in conjunction with some Nigerian companies they agreed to support us in the effort to respond to the pandemic.

“At Idu isolation centre in Abuja, they participated in retrofitting and equipping the isolation centre. They equally worked on the Dome project, that was handled by the NNPC Construction in conjunction with ThisDay.

“So, those are the locations in which they came to work. Both in retrofitting the Iju facility and installing critical essential medical equipment.”

Lately, some Nigerians have raised an alarm over the whereabouts of Chinese nationals said to be medical doctors who came into the country to help fight COVID-19.