COVID-19, exceed 7,000 in Nigeria, records 339 New Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday recorded 339 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 7,016.

The NCDC disclosed this on its twitter handle on Thursday night.

“339 new cases of #COVID19; 139-Lagos 28-Kano 28-Oyo 25-Edo 22-Katsina 18-Kaduna 14-Jigawa 13-Yobe 13-Plateau 11-FCT 8-Gombe 5-Ogun 4-Bauchi 4-Nasarawa 3-Delta 2-Ondo 1-Rivers 1-Adamawa

“7016 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

“Discharged: 1907 Deaths: 211”

NCDC also announced that to limit transmission of the virus, the centre is training healthcare workers to practise standard care precautions at all times.

The health agency had on Wednesday said that sometimes, COVID-19 test results take longer than 96 hours due to sample transport and other logistics.

“While we work hard to reduce time between sample collection and result notification, please take preventive measures.

“Self-isolation is important,” it stated.

According to NCDC, the health agency does not own quarantine or treatment centres which are the responsibility of the state governments or relevant teaching hospital.