Federal Govt declares Monday, Tuesday as holidays for Eid-el-fitr

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Monday 25 and Tuesday 26 May, 2020 as public holidays for the celebration of this year’s Eid-ul-fitr.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government on Thursday in a statement by the ministry’s Director of Press, Mohammed Manga.

He congratulated all Muslim faithful for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Aregbesola called on them to replicate the life of kindness, love, tolerance, peace and good neighbourliness as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

He also expressed his concerns about the spate of ethnic conflicts that has resurfaced in some parts of Northern Nigeria in recent times.

He advised Nigerians to see themselves as a single entity and thus learn to tolerate one another despite their ethnic and religious differences.

Aregbesola further assured Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians.

While commending the security agencies for the successes so far recorded in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, he advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and also stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

As part of his admonition to Muslims on the celebration of Eid-ul-fitr, the Minister reminded them to always obey constituted authorities as stated in the holy Qu’ran.