Pastor Iginla Set to remarry, Owambe party after Lockdown

Pastor Joshua Iginla, the General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly,Abuja, is planning big for another marriage after the Lockdown !

Nigeria Pastor Joshua Iginla has divorced his wife over infidelity and has married a new wife who is a prophetess.

For those who don’t know, the popular man of God had before now revealed that his former wife, Yemisi committed adultery and bore a child for another man.

We gathered that his ex-wife was the first to remarry, in the United States of America. She got married to Calabar business man who is based in US.

Presently in South Africa, where he marked his birthday in a low-key on May 21st, while preparation is in top gear for the elaborate wedding to his new wife in Abuja after the Pandemic

