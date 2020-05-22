337,589 will benefit from home feeding in Lagos, says FG

Sadiya Umar Farouk, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, says about 337,589 persons would benefit from the modified school feeding programme in Lagos state.

During the flag-off of the programme in Lagos on Thursday, Farouk who was represented by Margaret Ukegbu, director, national commission for refugees, migrants and IDP’s, said parents, guardians and caregivers of primary school children were the beneficiaries.

“The special homegrown feeding intervention will impact 337,589 beneficiaries made up of parents, guardians and caregivers of primary schoolchildren in participating schools,” she said.

“The identified and selected households will each receive 5kg bag of rice, 5kg bag of beans, vegetable and palm oil, salt, tomato paste and 15 pieces of eggs.

“These rations have been revealed by a nutrition expert to ascertain the nutritional value and benefits to the children.”

Folashade Adefisayo, Lagos state commissioner for education, said the modified school feeding programme was a continuation of the existing homegrown feeding programme of the state government.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the government modified the feeding programme — which was earlier done in schools across the country — to reach pupils at home through their parents.

The minister had flagged off the exercise in Abuja last week.