Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Breaking: Pakistani aircraft with over 100 passengers crashes into residential area in Karachi.

Younews Ng May 22, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 54 Views

A commercial aircraft with more than 100 people on board has crashed, according to breaking news by CNN.

The Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed in Karachi, the airline’s spokesperson, Abdullah Khan, told CNN Friday.

Pakistan’s Aviation Ministry says the flight had 99 passengers and eight crew members.

Khan told CNN the flight took off from Lahore and was due to land at 2:30 p.m. local time (5.30 a.m. ET) in Karachi but had gone missing from the radar.

An emergency response protocol has been activated.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

COVID-19: ‘How to perform Eid prayers at home’

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has given step by step guidelines on how Muslims can ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.