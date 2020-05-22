COVID-19: ‘How to perform Eid prayers at home’

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has given step by step guidelines on how Muslims can perform Eid prayers at home as a result of the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic. The Secretary-General of JNI, Shaykh Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, in a statement, said following the mandate given to the JNI FATWA Committee regarding the year 2020 ‘Eid-el-Fitr Prayer by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the committee urged that Eid-el-Fitr Prayer be observed at home with family members or alone in case the person is alone. The committee further urged that the Eid-el-Fitr congregation in the outskirts of towns and cities should be temporarily suspended.

According to the statement: "The Eid-el-Fitr Prayers are two RAKA'AT. Seven (7) TAKBIRAT to be pronounced in the first RAKA'AT, including the opening TAKBIR. "Then SURATUL FATIHA is read and any other SURAH, preferably SURATUL A'ALA. "While in the second RAKAH, five (5) TAKBIRAT be pronounced. "Then SURATUL FATIHA is read and any other SURAH, preferably SURATUL GHASHIYAH. "In the case of praying at home, as it may be, the KHUTBAH(sermon) is suspended. "All the above mentioned are based on the Hadith of Anas Bn Malik in Sahih al-Bukhari and Maliki School of law decisions, in MUKHTASAR, as explained by Al-Kharshi and Al-Munah al-Jalil." .

He added that in states where governments have reached concrete decisions to observe the ‘Eid-el-Fitr prayer, based on their medical experts’ advice, strictest measures of distancing, face masks and sanitizers be taken to protect worshipers. “In this case, neighborhood mosques can be utilized if it becomes necessary. “Ulama should fear Allah, the Most High and be matured enough in guarding their utterances and actions for the overall interest of the DEEN and the Ummah,” he stated. He called on Nigerian Muslims to reflect their minds to the good virtues of the month of Ramadan and keep to its teachings all through their respective lives saying: “As the Lord of Ramadan, is still and shall remain The Lord of other months, above all keeps the records of our actions and inactions.” He then reminded Muslims to keep to the ordinances of the Glorious Qur’an, for the prestige of the Muslim Ummah. “JNI wishes all Muslim faithful an accepted Ramadan Fast and successful ‘Eid-el-Fitr. In the same vein, Muslims are urged not to forget the Sitta-Shawwal, i.e the six-days recommended fasting, that follows Ramadan Fasting as recommended by the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). “While wishing us all Allah’s pardon in these sacred days and after, we pray fervently for an accepted Ramadan Fasting as well as the Eid,” he said.