Delta joins 12 other states to Reopen Worship Centres, this Sunday ,May 24

This Sunday May 24, Churches will roar with praises in the following States: Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Imo, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kano, Taraba, Borno, Bauchi, Yobe and Gombe.

They all took decisions on or before Wednesday. to open places of worship..

Delta Government on Thursday, May 21, 2020 also joined,.. said it has taken steps to grow the economy of the state amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu disclosed that the state had also taken decision to reopen worship centres but advised that appropriate social distancing and respiratory hygiene must be maintained at all times.

“The issue of COVID-19 and the challenges it posses to our economy and other economies of the world dominated public discussions and to that extent, it has greatly impacted developments particularly on infrastructure and also our social behaviours.

“But as a government in Delta, we have examined the need for us to make progress even as we continue to take steps to fight the pandemic.

“We have now removed the ceiling on 100, 50 or 20 worshippers but if they must congregate, they must observe proper social distancing in their places of worship whether it is in the church or in the mosque.

“We do not want where people will gather and cluster and because we needed to have as many people to worship God and also pray, we have allowed the Christians to hold as much as three services in a week in this case we have approved Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Muslims were they need to worship will also observe that social distancing but in the case of the upcoming Muslim festival they have on their own elected to worship from home as they cannot guarantee appropriate social distancing during the festival.

“They have asked their members to pray from home for the state and country.”

He said the idea of putting on the face mask because of police man isn’t ideal and urged all to ensure that they wear it once they are in public places