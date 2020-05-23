Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

All in family of 10 test positive for COVID-19

Younews Ng May 23, 2020 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 31 Views

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai said on Friday  10 members of one family were among  the 18 new  COVID-19 cases in the state.

El-Rufai  said on  his verified Twitter handle the new cases were recorded in four local government areas – Kaduna North, Zaria, Chikun and Sabon-Gari.  According to him, 14 of the cases are from Kaduna North, two from Zaria and one each from Chikun and Sabon-Gari.

The governor appealed to residents to adhere to  all safety measures put in place to check the spread of the virus in the state.

He wrote, “18 new cases were recorded today, 10 of whom are family members of one case.

“14 of the new cases are from Kaduna North, two from Zaria and one each from Chikun and Sabon-Gari LGAs.

“Residents are advised to adhere to safety measures.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Ogun Govt Extends Lockdown again…How effective ?

In Ogun State of this Nigeria, somehow, since the beginning of this mockery called Lockdown, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.