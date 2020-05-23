All in family of 10 test positive for COVID-19

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai said on Friday 10 members of one family were among the 18 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

El-Rufai said on his verified Twitter handle the new cases were recorded in four local government areas – Kaduna North, Zaria, Chikun and Sabon-Gari. According to him, 14 of the cases are from Kaduna North, two from Zaria and one each from Chikun and Sabon-Gari.

The governor appealed to residents to adhere to all safety measures put in place to check the spread of the virus in the state.

He wrote, “18 new cases were recorded today, 10 of whom are family members of one case.

“14 of the new cases are from Kaduna North, two from Zaria and one each from Chikun and Sabon-Gari LGAs.

“Residents are advised to adhere to safety measures.”