Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki says the All Progressives Congress’ National Working Committee has no power to decide how the party governorship primary in the state will be conducted.

The primary has been scheduled to hold next month, with the governorship poll fixed for September.

The APC NWC headed by Adams Oshiomhole has ordered direct primary.

Obaseki has been locked in a fierce battle with Oshiomhole over the control of the party in Edo