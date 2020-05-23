Ogun Govt Extends Lockdown again…How effective ?

In Ogun State of this Nigeria, somehow, since the beginning of this mockery called Lockdown, the various markets have become exceedingly jampacked.

It is surprising and quite worrisome to observe that even those major markets that hitherto operate on selected days, at 5-daily intervals, now open every other day with such massive crowds never before seen.

If you go to these markets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, markets such as Lafenwa, Kuto, Omida, Ifo, Sango, Lusada and Agbara, the crowd that mill there will scare the devil and can easily make you sick, virus or no virus.

You then begin to wonder why the Government will clamp down on Churches and Mosques where the crowds are more orderly and in many places far less than those of the markets.

You want to understand the logic.

Well. again the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has extended the current relaxation of lockdown being enjoyed by residents of the state by a week with the window of relaxation on Monday,Wednesday and Friday from 7am to 5pm each day till the 31st of this month

Addressing a press conference at his Okemosan office in the state capital, the governor said that the second phase of the relaxation is to commence on the 1st of June,with more opportunities for residents to engage in further business activities.

While decrying the level of compliance in the state which he said has resulted in an increase in community spreading of the coronavirus, he however, noted that more measures are being put in place to increase testing and analysis of samples.