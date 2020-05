“Saturday will be the last day of the sacred holy month of Ramadan and Eid el-Fitr will take place on Sunday,” the royal court and the supreme court said, quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Religious authorities in Jerusalem, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Libya and Lebanon also said that Eid would begin on Sunday.

The timing of Eid is determined by the position of the moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.