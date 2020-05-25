Abia State Commissioner dies of blood pressure

Abia State Government on Sunday announced the demise of its Commissioner for Environment, Solomon Ogunji.

The State Commissioner for Information, John Kalu in a statement said Ogunji died on Saturday after a brief illness related to high blood pressure.

“It is with great sadness and a deep sense of loss that we announce the demise of a member of Abia State Executive Council and the Honorable Commissioner for Environment, Dr Solomon Ogunji, who passed away on Saturday, 23rd May, 2020, at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, after a brief illness related to high blood pressure.