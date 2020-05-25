Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Covid-19 is a leveller, developed, developing nations badly hit – Buhari

May 25, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday said the coronavirus pandemic has brought Nigeria and other countries to their “knees”.

He said: “Nigerians can see that the COVID-19 has reduced us, both the developing and developed countries, to the same level.

“In fact, we have fewer casualties than they have. So, it’s a very frightening development.

He described the impact as “frightening” and urged Nigerians to continue to take precautions.

President Buhari spoke with reporters after Eid prayers with his family at the State House, Abuja, to commemorate the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

He said the pandemic had adversely affected the economies of the developed and developing nations, leaving Nigeria with no money to import food.

He also advised Nigerians to be very careful and take the advice of the Ministry of Health.

“The ministers of health have been doing very well, speaking and educating the citizens on the deadly virus. So, we should be very careful.”

