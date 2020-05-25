EXPOSED: 64 Bank Accounts Linked To BVN Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa

64 Bank Accounts linked To BVN Of Lagos Assembly speaker, Obasa

Soures said it has been discovered that the accounts registered with various names, are being used to siphon public funds in Lagos.

‘‘The BVN: 2296663231, reveals that Obasa operates accounts with multiple names in Polaris Bank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank for Africa, First City Monument Bank and Wema Bank.

To conceal his identity, the Speaker changed his name and date of birth in some of the accounts.