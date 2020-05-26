Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nigeria Reports 229 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Hit 8,068

Younews Ng May 26, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 31 Views

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased further on Monday with 229 cases reported by the country, despite efforts by authorities to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

The new cases were confirmed by the specialist agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter.

This takes the country’s total infections to 8,068 out of which 2,311 have been discharged with 233 losing their lives.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 14 states and the FCT with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 90 cases.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Tragic !  Mad man machetes 5 kids who were playing to death, mob set him ablaze

A mob on Saturday morning lynched a mentally sick man identified as Oladele Adeola, 35, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.