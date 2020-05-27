Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

8,344 cases of Coro in Nigeria, with 276 New Cases

Younews Ng May 27, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 44 Views

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 276 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

In its breakdown of the latest results, the NCDC said Lagos reported 161 of the new cases.

Other states with new cases include Rivers with 36, Edo with 27, Kaduna with 19, Nasarawa with 10, and Oyo with six.

There were also four new cases found in Kano, three each in Delta and Ebonyi, two in Gombe and one each in Ogun, Ondo, Borno, Abia, and Bauchi.

The number of discharged cases rose from 2,311 on Monday to 2,385. However, 16 more deaths were recorded, taking the nation’s toll to 249.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

PDP Suspends ex Senator, 6 others for 6 mths over anti party moves

The Kaduna state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed a six month ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.