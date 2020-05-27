Churches, Islam leaders hold meetings on reopening guidelines

The Christian Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs have begun work on guidelines, which will prevent the spread of COVID-19 in churches and mosques after the reopening of worship centres in the country.

The apex Islamic and Christian groups in the country, stated that the guidelines would be submitted to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for review and advice.

The NSCIA specifically stated that a committee it set up was working on the guidelines.

CAN would on Wednesday (today) hold a virtual meeting on guidelines for Christian worship centres.

There would be consultations among blocs in CAN during the online meeting on the issue.

The Director General of the NCDC, Dr Choose Ihekweazu, had earlier on asked professional groups and faith-based organisations, including churches and mosques, to submit guidelines for reopening to the NCDC to review and advise them.

CAN will propose s

a guidelines targeting social distancing at church services.

With a view to stopping the spread of coronavirus while the worship lasts. It is about the social distancing, soap, water and sanitisers.”

On his part, the NSCIA spokesman, Ibrahim Aselemi, stated, “A committee has been set up to work out the modalities as requested. I shall make the details known to you as soon as they are okayed by my superiors.”