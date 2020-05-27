Redeemed Church adjust services mode, prepare to reopen

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has expressed readiness to adjust its services in order to meet government guidelines for worship.

The Head, Media and Public Relations, RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, said the church was always ready to comply with any regulations.

He said, “From the outset of this pandemic and the attendant lockdown, our general overseer has continued to emphasise that all our churches must abide by whatever rules and regulations the government brings. We are sufficiently ready to comply with the rules.

“When we look at the issue of spacing, for instance, churches are in different categories. We are a church planting mission. We have some of our churches that are in the lower cadre in terms of the population of the congregation. Some are under 50, while some are under 100.

“So, when the rules are ready, we will adjust. Some of our mega churches, space should not be a problem; it is a matter of reducing the number of people worshipping at a time.

“In all the sermons that our general overseer has been preaching on Sundays, he has been emphasising the issue of social distancing. Once we know the details of what the government wants, we will work towards achieving it.”

