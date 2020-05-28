Breaking: ED Finance & Admin NDDC, Ibanga Bassey Etang, is dead.

He is said to have died after a brief illness.

Unfortunately, accusations are on lips that Niger Delta Affairs Minister Godswill Akpabio poison him to death to invade National Assembly summons.It is however not supported with evidence.

… Activist insist NASS must stamp its fit and get rid of the illegal IMC of the NDDC

…Calls for the inauguration of the substantive board in-line with the NDDC Establishment act, 2000

The National Assembly has been called upon by a Rights Activist in the Niger Delta led by Chief Uwem Bassey Okon to rescue the NDDC from the grip of criminal elements led by Akpabio’s illegally constituted IMC and his Presidential villa collaborators.

This call is coming on the heels of the rumoured death of the illegal IMC Executive Director, Finance and Administration who is suspected to have been poisoned to death on the orders of the Niger Delta Minister, Chief Godswill Akpabio in his desperate bid to frustrate the well intended probe of the multi-billion naira fruad committed by the Akpabio led illegal IMC of the NDDC.

The rights activist described the NDDC unending debacle as an act of Executive recklessness and injustice against the Niger Delta region deliberately foisted to deny the oil rich region, it’s human capital and infrastructural development.

Chief Uwem Bassey Okon told the legislators that it has inherent powers to resolve the ongoing charade in the NDDC and write the wrong it created by caving in, to the the Akpabio led coup by jettisoning its own resolution not to deal with the illegal IMC unknown to the NDDC Establishment act, 2000.

Chief Okon reminded the National Assembly further, that the NDDC is a creation of an act of parliament when President Olusegun Obasanjo refused to assent to the NDDC bill necessitating the veto by the then patriotic lawmakers culminating the establishment of what has become known today as the NDDC Establishment act, 2000.

Chief Okon urged the legislators to remain focused in the face of intimidation, threats and blackmail orchestrated by the Niger Delta Minister, Chief Godswill Akpabio.

The rights activist stressed that the National Assembly cannot therefore sit aloof in the face of the humiliation it’s suffering in the hands of Godswill Akpabio led illegal IMC of the NDDC while the substantive board it duly screened and confirmed hasn’t been inaugurated which is a clear affront to the doctrine of seperation of power as enshrined in our constitution.

The National Assembly must assert it’s powers and cease all official dealings with an illegitimate body that is unknown to the very NDDC act it created.

The time for the National Assembly to act is now and save the institution from further ridicule and being regarded as rubber stamp to the executive arm.

Chief Uwem tasked the National Assembly to exercise it’s powers and insist that the substantive board already screened and confirmed by them, must be inaugurated to save the Niger Delta region from further crisis.