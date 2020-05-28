Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Edo gov may get Ambode treatment of ‘no 2nd term’ in Edo

Younews Ng May 28, 2020 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 97 Views

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction believed to be loyal to National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Ize-Iyamu, a former Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), emerged on Tuesday night in Abuja through consensus arrangement.

He is expected to slug it out with Governor Godwin Obaseki for the direct primary of the party slated for June 22.

Meanwhile, few hours after Obaseki Mandate Forum (OMF), an Abuja based group on Wednesday obtained nomination forms for the re-election of Godwin Obaseki in Edo state.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Adesina debunks fraud allegations @ AfDB, plot to pull him down thickens

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, hit back on Wednesday at ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.