Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Kogi Rejects NCDC Figure, Says State is still COVID-19 Free

Younews Ng May 28, 2020 Business, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 27 Views

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has rejected the said two cases of Covid 19 found in Kogi yesterday.

He has continued to insist that Kogi would not succumb to plans by some vested interest to force the State to admit that Corona Virus has been detected in the state.

Saka Haruna Audu
Commissioner for Health
Kogi State has said   “Kogi State till this very moment is Covid-19 free. We have developed full testing capacity and have conducted hundreds of tests so far which have come back negative.
We have also continued to insist that we will not be a party to any fictitious COVID-19 claims which is why we do not recognise any COVID-19 test conducted by any Kogite outside the boundaries of the State except those initiated by us.

Any attempt to force us to announce a case of COVID-19 will be vehemently rejected.
We are more than prepared to secure the life of our people and have no interest in playing politics with their health concerns.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

US sends 2 flights to evacuate citizen, Shuns Nigerians desiring to return

Two flights from the United Kingdom will be coming into Nigeria to evacuate British citizens ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.