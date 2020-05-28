Kogi Rejects NCDC Figure, Says State is still COVID-19 Free

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has rejected the said two cases of Covid 19 found in Kogi yesterday.

He has continued to insist that Kogi would not succumb to plans by some vested interest to force the State to admit that Corona Virus has been detected in the state.

Saka Haruna Audu

Commissioner for Health

Kogi State has said “Kogi State till this very moment is Covid-19 free. We have developed full testing capacity and have conducted hundreds of tests so far which have come back negative.

We have also continued to insist that we will not be a party to any fictitious COVID-19 claims which is why we do not recognise any COVID-19 test conducted by any Kogite outside the boundaries of the State except those initiated by us.

Any attempt to force us to announce a case of COVID-19 will be vehemently rejected.

We are more than prepared to secure the life of our people and have no interest in playing politics with their health concerns.”