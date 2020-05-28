Only 3, out of several claims to Covid herbal cure have merits – FG

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has announced that three out of the numerous claims of COVID-19 herbal cure have been identified and forwarded to relevant authorities for further investigation and validation.

The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha said the validation was made by the Federal Ministry of Health after holding a virtual meeting with Nigerian Researchers and Scientists.

“The occurrences in Kano and some other cities have given cause to launch our research initiatives using existing structures and systems in a manner that will build a legacy and prepare Nigeria for any future pandemic.

“As a measure of the importance attached to research and development of local capacity for finding a cure for COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of health held a virtual meeting with a number of researchers and scientists with claims to cure COVID-19.

“Out of the numerous claims, three were found to deserve further investigation and we have forwarded them to the relevant authorities for appropriate review,” the SGF said.

He added that efforts are equally being made to meet inventors of locally fabricated COVID-19 equipment.

“Similarly, efforts are being made by the Ministry of Science and Technology to subject a good number of locally fabricated COVID-19 equipment for verification and subsequent certification”.

The PTF Chairman stressed that the subject of research is central to the PTF and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is willing to support research efforts.

He, therefore, urged researchers to take up the challenge and come boldly forward with their innovation.