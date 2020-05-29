Buhari cautions big nations on ‘me first’ attitude, calls for debt cancellation

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned major nations against adopting a ”me first” and ”every man for himself” attitude, warning that the consequences for all of us in the 21st century can only be imagined.

He said global solidarity was the hope for humanity, and called on developed countries and international financial institutions to cancel the debts of ”needy countries” especially in Africa to enable them reverse the devastations of COVID-19 to the human race.

President Buhari renewed the appeal for debt cancellation for African counties in a virtual meeting tagged ”High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond”, convened by Canada, Jamaica and the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Equally, the President urged major nations to provide free additional resources through an international consensus to assist poor countries fight the coronavirus pandemic.

His words: ”The world has changed through COVID-19 and so must the global financing architecture for development financing and the response to the current pandemic. There is an urgent need for weak and needy countries especially those of Africa, to receive a fresh reprieve.

”This is a historic plague affecting every corner of the globe. In the circumstances, the response needed must be global, unconditional, comprehensive, and rapid. Debts must be forgiven and cancelled. Free additional resources are needed urgently through an international consensus to enable poor countries work to reverse the devastations of COVID-19 to the human race.

”Rising now and standing together in true global solidarity to my mind is the only hope for humanity, the best approach to safeguarding the 2030 SDGs and the only way we can build back for more resilient economies and societies. ”