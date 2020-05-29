Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Dance Queen, Tessy Yembra, 63, is dead

She died yesterday after a few days of sickness.

Until her death yesterday, Tessy Yembra was a popular society figure, who related with the high and mighty. She was usually a first choice for event anchor of many society functions.

Tessy, d unique dancer that made Sir Shina Peter’s mega album, Ace and Sikiru Ayinde Barrister’s Fuji Garbage is no more.
Tessy, no doubt made youthful age a memorable one in those days with that great dancing steps from ACE Album.

The dance queen who helped popularized some of the hit songs of famous afro-juju musicians, had her last major social outing in January this year, when she broke the bank, and celebrated the birthday of her grand daughter, Christabel Odunayo Araba.

At the event, she was so excited and shared with her guests, some of the dance steps that made her famous.

Tessy as she was popularly known, will be greatly missed by the Nigerian celebrity society.

She died at the age of 63 and is survived by children and grandchildren.

