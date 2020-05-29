Otedola’s gal, DJ Cuppy becomes Apple Music’s first Africa radio show host

Biggest company in the world, Apple Music, will on Sunday launch its first radio show in Africa.

Music producer DJ Cuppy (Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola) is its host.

Cuppy, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola is by this deal, bringing the world to Africa as she is now the face and voice behind Apple Music’s new radio show called ‘Africa Now’. Apple Music is a global music platform with 60 million listeners from over 160 countries worldwide and over 30 countries in Africa alone. Cuppy will be DJing all genres of African music weekly whilst entertaining the listeners with interviews between her fellow artist friends.

Cuppy has been on the rise and in her DJ and music producing career earning important endorsements. Her deal with global giant like Apple, is indeed her a crowning endorsement

The streaming platform announced on Thursday that “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy” will feature a mix of contemporary and traditional popular African sounds, including genres like latest African sounds.

This will be in amapiano, afrobeats, highlife, alte, house, hip-hop, afrobongo, or kuduro and more.

Listeners will hear the latest and greatest African artists and new forms of African popular music, which fuse traditional and contemporary sensibilities, morphing into hybridized sonic fragments connecting all corners of Africa.

Cuppy will host the weekly one-hour show, which will be available at 9 a.m. EDT.

“The show represents a journey from West to East and North to South, but importantly a narrative of Africa then to Africa now,” Cuppy said in a statement.

African music and artists have found success outside of the continent and onto the pop charts in both the U.S. and UK in recent years. Acts like Drake and Beyoncé have borrowed the sound for their own songs, while performers like South African DJ Black Coffee as well as Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Mr Eazi — all with roots in Nigeria — continue to gain attention and have become household names.

Apple Music made the announcement the same week Universal Music Group said it was launching Def Jam Africa, a new division of the label focused on representing hip-hop, Afrobeat and trap talent in Africa. The label said it will be based in Johannesburg and Lagos but plans to sign talent from all over the continent. The deal is said to be worth seven digit figure.