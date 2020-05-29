Pathetic, pain filled dying Moment of George Floyd..his killer gang revealed

His last words, repeated below are chilling…Worldwide outrage is continuing to build as people learn about the killing of an unarmed black man in Minnesota. His name was George Floyd.

As the office choked the life out of him while kneeling on his neck. Floyd pleaded for his life. Moments later he was dead. If anyone has any doubt about the power of pictures, this should put all doubts to rest. Without the pictures, this killing would possibly have gone unnoticed. Each person needs to examine their own heart and root out any hint or remnant of racism and intolerance.

As the Washington Post’s editorial said, “Another day in the United States, another unarmed black man dead following unwarranted, insupportable, outrageous police violence. When will it end?” The Last Words of George Floyd:

“It’s my face man

I didn’t do nothing serious man

please

please

please I can’t breathe

please man

please somebody

please man

I can’t breathe

I can’t breathe

please

(inaudible)

man can’t breathe my face

just get up

I can’t breathe

please (inaudible)

I can’t breathe sh*t

I will

I can’t move

mama

mama

I can’t

my knee

my nuts

I’m through

I’m through

I’m claustrophobic

my stomach hurt

my neck hurts

everything hurts

some water or something

please

please

I can’t breathe officer

don’t kill me

they gon kill me man

come on man

I cannot breathe

I cannot breathe

they gon kill me

they gon kill me

I can’t breathe

I can’t breathe

please sir

please

please

please I can’t breathe”

The four murderers of George Floyd have now been identified, two White Americans, Chauvin and Lane, and two Asian Americans, Kueng(Chinese) and Thao( Chinese or Vietnamese).