Pathetic, pain filled dying Moment of George Floyd..his killer gang revealed

Younews Ng May 29, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 26 Views

His last words, repeated below are chilling…Worldwide outrage is continuing to build as people learn about the killing of an unarmed black man in Minnesota. His name was George Floyd.
As the office choked the life out of him while kneeling on his neck. Floyd pleaded for his life. Moments later he was dead. If anyone has any doubt about the power of pictures, this should put all doubts to rest. Without the pictures, this killing would possibly have gone unnoticed. Each person needs to examine their own heart and root out any hint or remnant of racism and intolerance.
As the Washington Post’s editorial said, “Another day in the United States, another unarmed black man dead following unwarranted, insupportable, outrageous police violence. When will it end?” The Last Words of George Floyd:
“It’s my face man
I didn’t do nothing serious man
please
please
please I can’t breathe
please man
please somebody
please man
I can’t breathe
I can’t breathe
please
(inaudible)
man can’t breathe my face
just get up
I can’t breathe
please (inaudible)
I can’t breathe sh*t
I will
I can’t move
mama
mama
I can’t
my knee
my nuts
I’m through
I’m through
I’m claustrophobic
my stomach hurt
my neck hurts
everything hurts
some water or something
please
please
I can’t breathe officer
don’t kill me
they gon kill me man
come on man
I cannot breathe
I cannot breathe
they gon kill me
they gon kill me
I can’t breathe
I can’t breathe
please sir
please
please
please I can’t breathe”
#georgefloyd #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd

The four murderers of George Floyd have now been identified, two White Americans, Chauvin and Lane, and two Asian Americans, Kueng(Chinese) and Thao( Chinese or Vietnamese).

