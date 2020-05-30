Alleged N30m fraud: How Tonto Dikeh bailed Bobrisky from detention

Released popular Lagos crossover dresser, Bobrisky has expressed his undying love for her bestie, actress Tonto Dikeh.

Sources told BLOG LIVE correspondent in Lagos on Saturday morning that the actress was the one that helped to secure Bobrisky bail over his N30m fraud case.

Tonto Dikeh was reportedly said to have put a call through to her connection and Bobrisky was instantly released on bail.

Immediately after his release, Bobrisky took to Instagram to express his appreciation and love for her. Thanking her for all she has done for him.

“My number one fan of all time !!!! Each time i wake up everyday I pray God give u long life. With u am always covered.”

“We are friends but suddenly became blood (family) If you are looking for Tonto ask me, if you are looking for Bobrisky ask Tonto.”

“I cant wait to hug you, peck u so you could see how much I love u. Thanks for all u do.” He wrote.

While responding to his gratitude, Tonto said, “Love you more my darling, Thanks for being a gee”