Court fines Leadership newspapers 31% interest on debt owed former employee

National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja Division (NICN), has fined Leadership Newspapers and its Publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah 31percent interest on outstanding N1.2 million debt it owed his former employee whose employment was terminated in 2015 under controversial circumstances.

The Presiding Judge of the NICN, Hon. Justice Oyewumi Oyebola gave the judgement in a recent ruling in a suit NO: NICN/ABJ/27/2019 filed by lawyers to the complainant, Mr. Friday Atufe, a former Business Editor of the newspaper in its Lagos Bureau office against the defendants, Leadership Newspapers and its Publisher, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah.

The lawyers to complainant are Messrs. Julius A. Atanawhemera and Elvis Ejeta while for the defendants are Mrs. Duben Anene and Kaodi Onuoha.

The judge held that the claimant is entitled to the sum of N1.2 million as his outstanding salaries and other emoluments, adding that the claimant is also entitled to 21 percent interest accruable on the outstanding debt.

The judge further held that the claimant is entitled to the sum of N100,000.00 as general damages, remarking that all judgement sum is to be paid within 14 days failing which it is to attract 10 percent interest.

The claimant had by a General Form of Complaint dated 11 February, 2019 and subsequently amended on November 5, 2019 filed the court action against the defendants claiming the following reliefs:

A declaration that the claimant is entitled to be paid the sum of N1.2 million being outstanding salaries and emoluments of the claimant being owed by the first and second defendants to the claimant as his former employer.

A declaration that the claimant is entitled to be paid his pension deductions into his pension Administrator’s accounts (AXAMANSARD) by the defendant from September 17, 2014 to October 22, 2015.

An order directing the defendants to pay 21 percent interest accruable from the outstanding