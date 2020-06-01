Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Boko Haram Leaders Surrender to Nigerian Army

Younews Ng June 1, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 92 Views

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Monday said that a prominent leader of the Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), Muhammadu Abubakar, popularly known as Babagana along with scores of terrorists have surrendered to Nigerian troops in the North East region of the country.

This is according to a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche.

The statement disclosed that “as the military inches closer to the final defeat of insurgency in the North East region, more Boko Haram/ISWAP elements are either being arrested or neutralised and their equipment captured or destroyed while others continue to surrender amidst sustained artillery bombardments and offensive onslaught against their enclaves/hideouts by the gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE”.
Tribune

